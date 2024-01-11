Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 42.7% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

NYSE:TY opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

