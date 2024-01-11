CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $665,000 Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in HEICO were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 5.4% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEI opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.10. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $191.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,143. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

