CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $103,226,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

