CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $588,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

