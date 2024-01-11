CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 29,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 555,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.