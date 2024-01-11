Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,055,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after acquiring an additional 79,743 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 926,977 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,841,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 72,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

