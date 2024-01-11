CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in General Mills by 11.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in General Mills by 7.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $3,042,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

