ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $17,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $226.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.55. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

