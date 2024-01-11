ING Groep NV Purchases 213,468 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 263.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,434 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 213,468 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

