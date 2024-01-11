Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading Down 2.4%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 41,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 33,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$22.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

