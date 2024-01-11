Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 20,418 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $147.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

