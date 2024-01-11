Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $3.27 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global stock opened at $433.15 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $443.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

