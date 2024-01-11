Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $230.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.38.

AVY traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.11. 11,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $203.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

