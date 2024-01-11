Wedbush Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $60.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.00. 818,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,426. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

