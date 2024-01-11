Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 18,281 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,844,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 145,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

