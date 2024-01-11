Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.51.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.09 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $81.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

