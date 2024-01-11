570 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.66.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.