Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after acquiring an additional 389,894 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $636,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

