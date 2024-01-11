CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 318 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 5.2 %

PANW stock opened at $316.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

