Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,435,000 after buying an additional 874,666 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,850,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,485,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.