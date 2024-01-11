Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 143 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

