iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Holdings Raised by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 444.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 169.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 49,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $146,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.02 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.50 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.