Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average of $128.60.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

