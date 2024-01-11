Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,933 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

