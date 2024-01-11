State of Michigan Retirement System Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after buying an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $376.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.08. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $396.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

