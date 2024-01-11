Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $188.37 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

