ING Groep NV Reduces Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,593 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.27% of Catalent worth $21,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,456,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,699 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,987,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,774,000.

Shares of CTLT opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

