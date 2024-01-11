Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $168.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

