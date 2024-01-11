State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 227.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 137,571 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Emerson Electric by 30.4% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 36,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $3,336,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 174.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $425,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.78 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

