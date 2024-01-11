Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $108.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

