Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $181.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

