Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $560,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AXP opened at $184.97 on Thursday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average of $164.20.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

