Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 645 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,603 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC's holdings in Relx were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.31) to GBX 2,860 ($36.46) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.52) to GBX 3,170 ($40.41) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

Relx Profile



RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

