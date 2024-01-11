Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DVY opened at $117.63 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.