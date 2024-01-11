Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,773,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,493,000 after buying an additional 1,885,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,530 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 916,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 859,420 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 433,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 430,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 237,975 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

SPYX opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

