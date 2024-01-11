Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.2% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.2% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $535,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $408.50 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $273.12 and a 1 year high of $412.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.69.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

