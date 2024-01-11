Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $386,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

