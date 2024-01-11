Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.6 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Shares of ARE stock opened at $129.13 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.98. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

