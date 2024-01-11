Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $364.45 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $364.87. The company has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

