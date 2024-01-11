Assetmark Inc. Sells 8,078 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $44,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $35,068,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

