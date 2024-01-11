Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $56,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $229.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average of $232.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.