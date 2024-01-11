Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,666,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,945 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $113,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $100.77.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

