Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,713 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $101,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $459.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.71.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

