Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 4,911 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $259.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.16 and a 52 week high of $268.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

