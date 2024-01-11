Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 19,815 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $24,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

