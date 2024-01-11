Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULV. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NULV opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

