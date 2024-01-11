iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,208 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.34% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

