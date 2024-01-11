Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,790 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $42.38.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

