Money Design Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,801 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,404,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IXJ opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

