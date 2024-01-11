Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 144,713 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,713 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.89 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.04.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.